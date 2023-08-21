SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man from Indiana drowned after falling into Brush Creek in Scioto County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday just before 7 p.m. saying a man, later identified as Henry Hmung, 38, of Indiana, fell into the creek between Tatman Coe and McDermott Pond. They said Hmung was fishing when he fell from a log.
They said the Portsmouth Fire and Police Department helped get the man’s body out of the creek. The sheriff’s office said they supplied a boat, drone and dive team to help.