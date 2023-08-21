PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to the Portsmouth PD, Bernice Muck, 43, was last seen around the 1700 block of Kendall Avenue in Portsmouth. She was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Police say Muck is described as standing 5’4″ and weighing approximately 130 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Muck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.