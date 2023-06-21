SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man died Saturday after hitting a vehicle on his motorcycle in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to the police department.

The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) said this happened at the intersection of Bosner Avenue and Endicott Avenue in the Sciotoville neighborhood on Saturday at around 12:49 p.m.

They said the motorcyclist, identified as Jason Russell, 42, of Portsmouth, was going north on Bosner Avenue. Police said Russell hit a vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The PPD said Russell died before being flown to the hospital.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Sgt. R. Davis at 740-353-4101.