SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A woman is in custody after a traffic stop on Monday, March 16 that lead to a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Wesley, 42, of New Boston, Ohio was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and Trafficking drugs.

The Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, with the help of the New Boston Police Department stopped a white Mitsubishi in the 4000 block of Gallia Street in New Boston.

Deputies say consent was given by the driver to search the vehicle. Agents located approximately 236g of Methamphetamine, digital scales, $991 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say agents later searched Wesley’s residence and found a small amount of methamphetamine and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the Methamphetamine seized is $11,800.

SCSO says that additional charges will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.