SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in the face.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call at around 7:30 on Friday evening. A woman told 911 dispatchers that her boyfriend had been shot in the face.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says that the shooting happened in the 200 block of Back Street in Lucasville.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and then transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. His condition is unknown at this time.

About 30 minutes later, deputies found and arrested the suspect, 53-year-old Thomas Cochenour, of Lucasville.

Chochenour was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

He is being held without bond and will be in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Aug. 8.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.