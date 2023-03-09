SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Wheelersburg man is in custody after officials received reports of a child being sexually assaulted.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report about a child being sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

Deputies say 21-year-old Shannon Bobst was arrested and is being charged with two counts fo rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Bobst will be in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.