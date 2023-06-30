SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Portsmouth man arrested on Wednesday allegedly shot the window’s out of a person’s home, shot inside and said he would shoot deputies.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), this happened around 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of 3rd Street in West Portsmouth.

They said they had an idea of where the suspect was after they pinged his cell phone. It showed that he, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Mosley, of West Portsmouth, was in the area of State Route 73/104 in West Portsmouth.

Law enforcement found Mosley hiding “in a bushy area.” Mosley began to run from law enforcement and was seen later on walking across Twin Bridges on US-52. Mosley jumped off the bridge and landed around 15 feet below on the Portsmouth side of the river. Mosley continued to run from law enforcement.

Around 45 minutes after jumping off the bridge, Mosley was found by a Common Pleas Probation Officer hiding behind a tree.

Mosley was arrested and taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries from jumping off the bridge, according to the SCSO.

He is being charged with attempted murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violation of a protection order, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mosley is being held on a $197,750 bond.