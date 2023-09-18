SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing rape charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a home health patient in his care.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the supervisor of a home health company contacted deputies on Friday, Sept. 15, to report that their client reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a caregiver.

Investigators say the victim is “unable to care for herself” and was receiving “around-the-clock-care” during the time of the alleged incident. As part of the investigation, the patient was taken to a medical center for treatment and a sexual assault examination.

The SCSO says the suspect, identified as Ronald R. Pace, 56, of Lucasville was arrested and has been charged with two counts of rape, a 1st-degree felony. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still underway and could result in more charges.