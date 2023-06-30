VIDEO: Previous Coverage

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man turned himself in after allegedly assaulting an 81-year-old man in Portsmouth on Thursday, the city’s police department said on Friday.

The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) said the alleged assault happened outside of a restaurant in the 600 block of 2nd Street on June 2 at around 8:41 p.m.

They said three members of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club saw the man and one of them “body-checked” him, knocking him to the ground. The three left the man in the street, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the PPD said.

After indictments were returned by the Scioto County Grand Jury, the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Justin White, 37, of Portsmouth, and Timothy Clifford, 51, of Portsmouth. They tried to arrest Robert Lunsford, 37, of McDermott, but they were unable to, according to the PPD.

The PPD said Lunsford was on the run, but has since turned himself in to authorities. He is being charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault and obstructing justice.