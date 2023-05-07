SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—An inmate with violent tendencies has escaped a facility in the Franklin Furnace area.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Eric Parkins escaped the STAR Community Justice Center at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

They say that Parkins’ criminal history includes battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, fugitive from justice, assault, possession of drugs, violation of a protection order, and felony stalking.

OSP says that Parkins’ last known address is in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and he has no known vehicles. Parkins has multiple tattoos, including one behind his right ear, one between his thumb and index finger on his left hand, and the numbers “6” and “8” on his left ankle.

Anyone who encounters Parkins should use caution and call OSP Intel at 614-799-6525.