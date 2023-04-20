SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after a baby died at a home in Portsmouth.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with members of the Portsmouth Police Department, responded to a home on the 2100 block of 7th St. after receiving a report of a woman giving birth at the home. They say that the baby was dead.

SCSO says they collected evidence from the hospital, and the stillborn infant was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. A secret indictment was issued after the case was presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on Friday, April 14.

22-year-old Mahala Hughes, of Lucasville, was arrested and charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts of endangering children.

Hughes is being held without bond and is due in court at an unknown future date.

SCSO says more charges could be added as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.