SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman on Friday pleaded not guilty to hitting a killing a man in New Boston in September.

Brooklyn Frazie, 41, of Portsmouth, was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated murder, along with 12 additional counts, in the death of Darrell Donahoe, 44, of Portsmouth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. in front of the CVS Pharmacy on the 4200 block of Gallia St. in New Boston on Sept. 28.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received multiple 911 calls that day that said a woman in an SUV was chasing a man on a motorcycle.

He said callers saw the SUV hit the motorcycle, drag the man, and then run over him again.

Frazie’s arraignment was on Friday and she pleaded not guilty. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 1:15 p.m. in Scioto County. Until then, she is being held without bond.