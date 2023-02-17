PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A person allegedly had a weapon at a Portsmouth High School basketball game on Friday evening.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, this happened during a basketball game between Portsmouth High School and Minford High School.

They say someone allegedly heard a comment about someone having a weapon and they ran away from the gym. The press release says other people followed.

During the live stream of the basketball game, people are seen running out of the gym during the game’s third quarter.

Police say no weapon was found at the school.

They say there are no injuries as a result of this incident and no students from Portsmouth or Minford were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department says they have a person of interest.