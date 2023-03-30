PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – All three schools within the Portsmouth City Schools district are currently under a soft lockdown while authorities investigate a social media threat.

Portsmouth City Schools Superintendent Scott Dutey says officials first saw the threat this morning as the schools were getting ready to open. He says the threat was vague, so all three schools were put on the precautionary lockdown. The school district includes Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth Elementary and East Portsmouth Elementary.

Authorities with the Portsmouth Police Department and Scioto County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating and looking into who is responsible for the post.

Dutey says while no one is allowed in or out of the school due to the soft lockdown, classes are still going on at this time..

The superintendent says they have additional officers at the schools and are taking all necessary precautions to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

Dutey says the Portsmouth City School District will provide updates throughout the day on the situation.