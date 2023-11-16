PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University could be getting a new athletic complex.

According to officials with the university, the City of Portsmouth is looking into the possibility of transferring property to Shawnee State. This property would include Branch Rickey Park, Spartan Stadium and several acres of fields and parking adjacent to the park and stadium.

Shawnee State University Interim President Erick Braun, J.D., said in a letter to SSU Supporters that the project would offer the university a chance to develop an athletic complex that could be used not only for its team sports, but also university intramural and student recreation, community out reach and youth sports leagues. He also says renovating the park and constructing a “world-class” softball stadium would be the immediate objectives if the transfer goes through.

According to Braun, the transfer would also allow the university to consider using Spartan Stadium for soccer, track and field and stage performances. He says the university is “not pursuing football at this time.”

“The SSU Center for Public History will be engaged to balance the interests of appropriate preservation and modern use for all existing structures, allowing us to both honor and build on a tradition of professional sports in southern Ohio,” Braun said.