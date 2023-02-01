PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot.

Authorities say the victim, identified as 34-year-old Sara Swallows, was shot by her boyfriend that she lived with. They say the shooting happened after an argument where the man was making threats and pointing the firearm at the victim. After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot with the firearm. Swallows was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they were told the suspect was seen earlier at a family member’s residence shooting at the residence. He was also seen at the residence of an individual close to the victim.

On Tuesday, they say the suspect was in the Minford area around the scene of the shooting and the family member’s residence.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped the suspect’s vehicle on State Route 335. They say they found drugs and a firearm. The suspect was then arrested without incident.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Reggie Wilson was arrested and was held in the Scioto County Jail on a $31,000 bond. He is being charged with felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and drug abuse. He appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed.