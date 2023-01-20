SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Rep. Brian Baldridge (R-District 90) has been nominated to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) says Baldridge is a seventh-generation farmer that has operated Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Prior to serving as a State Representative, Baldridge was an Adams County Commissioner for four terms. He was also a Township Trustee for Wayne Township for two terms.

Baldridge has served as a volunteer firefighter.

His appointment will have to be approved by the Ohio Senate.