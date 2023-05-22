SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the face in Scioto County, Ohio.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call on Saturday, May 20, 2023, regarding a call from a woman who claimed her husband had been shot in the face. The alleged incident happened in the 2800 block of Tatman-Coe Road in McDermott.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his face. The sheriff’s office says the man was taken to a medical center and later transported to a trauma center to undergo surgery.

According to deputies, the victim is currently in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says while deputies were at the scene of the shooting, they received a 911 call of a crash on Pollock Road. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to that incident. Troopers say they found the crashed vehicle matched the suspect vehicle from the shooting scene, and found a firearm inside truck.

Authorities say they later found the suspect, identified as Henry Allen Clay Jr. 26, of Lucasville, in the area of the crashed truck.

The sheriff’s office says Clay was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, and then booked into the Scioto County Jail on Sunday. He faces charges of felonious assault, 2nd-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, 3rd-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence, misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office says Clay appeared in the Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday morning and is being held on a $50,000 bond.