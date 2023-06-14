SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been charged with murder in his mother’s death after she was found in the floor of a vehicle with severe injuries. She later died at a hospital.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the investigation began when authorities were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 10, regarding a man jumping from the Grant Bridge. The man was pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital for his injuries. Police say the man had allegedly stated that he wanted to “kill himself.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say while the man was being treated for his injuries, he said his mother was in a silver Cadillac at the Kroger and was “in bad shape needing an ambulance.” Officers say when they arrived at the Kroger in Portsmouth, they found a woman “stuffed in the front floor board” of the vehicle.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the woman appeared to be injured from an alleged assault and was flown to a hospital in Cabell County for medical treatment. Police say the woman died of her injuries in the morning hours of Sunday, June 11. The PPD identified the woman as Carol Sue Swymn, 85, of New Boston.

After Swymn was flown to the hospital, the police department went to her apartment to further investigate the incident. According to the PPD, the investigation determined the suspect who had jumped from the bridge, identified as Michael R. Smith, 61, of New Boston, had allegedly “severely assaulted” his mother, Swymn.

Smith had been taken to a medical center in Columbus to be treated for his own injuries, and was arrested for a charge of murder Wednesday, June 14, after being released from the hospital. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail to await a hearing for transfer back to Scioto County.

Anyone with any information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the PPD at 740-353-3684.