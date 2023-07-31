SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto County man has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of an elderly woman.

Matthew Vansickle, 58, appeared in court Monday, July 31, in Portsmouth, Ohio. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter following the alleged abuse and the death of Patricia Vansickle, 79, both from Franklin Furnace.

In court, Vansickle’s bail was set to $150,000. He will appear in court again for a bond hearing Aug. 2, 2023, with a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.

In a news release, the Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the alleged abuse was first brought to their attention on Wednesday, July 26, when the victim was brought in for treatment at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Following an investigation, Matthew Vansickle was arrested for failure to provide for a functionally impaired adult. He signed his own bond for that charge on Thursday, July 27; however, after the death of the victim on Saturday, July 29, he was re-arrested on the additional involuntary manslaughter charge.

Thoroughman said this weekend that the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added at a later date.