SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Scioto County coach and intervention specialist with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District in South Webster has been indicted on sexual battery charges.

According to Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, Caroline Johnson’s three sexual battery charges stem from her time with the school district.

Yost’s office said Johnson, 36, of South Webster, had “engaged in sexual activity with a minor” during that time.