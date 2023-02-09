SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A shots-fired call turned into a married couple being arrested after officers found more than two dozen firearms in their Wheelersburg, Ohio, residence.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a call about multiple shots being fired on Wednesday at 10:38 p.m. in the Lang Slocum area in Wheelersburg, Ohio. One call said their house had just been shot at.

Deputies say that once they got to the scene, neighbors told them they heard shooting since 10 p.m. While authorities gathered statements, they say they heard gunshots coming from somewhere they could not see.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies asked for anyone in the house to come out. First, a woman and a juvenile – who was carrying a firearm – came out. The juvenile dropped the firearm once officers asked them to. A man then came out from the back of the house carrying a rifle, dove to the ground, and lost control of the rifle. Deputies say they have information the adults were using meth.

After deputies and detectives searched the home, they say they found 27 firearms, which included a grenade launcher and several military-style ammunition containers.

Law enforcement says that two homes were shot into during the incident.

The suspects, identified as Shannon Bond, 45, of Wheelersburg, and Trista Bond, 39, of Wheelersburg, appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday morning. The Scioto County Children Services was notified.

Shannon Bond was charged with Discharging a Firearm into a Habitation and Endangering Children. Trista Bond was charged with Endangering Children and Improperly Furnishing a Firearm to a Minor.