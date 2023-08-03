SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Scioto County has turned himself in, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Greene turned himself into authorities around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, accompanied by his attorneys and his mother.

He was wanted in connection to the murder of Nathaniel chase Mcquinley, 20, of Wheelersburg, Ohio. The shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. at a party in Portsmouth on Saturday, July 29, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The court ordered Greene to remain detained until his next court appearance.