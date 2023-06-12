SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A teenager has died after an ATV crash in Scioto county, Ohio this weekend.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the ATV rollover crash happened around 6:55 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Big Bear Creek Lake along the 9900 block of Big Bear Creek Road in Lucasville. The sheriff’s office says the responding crews had to reach the scene of the crash by ATV.

The sheriff’s office says a witness told authorities they had been riding on the trails when they saw ATV headlights shining up from over a “slight drop off.” According to the sheriff’s office, the witness stopped at the scene and saw that the ATV was on top of the teenager. The witness said they went to call 911 and get help. According to deputies, the witness said they then returned to the scene with additional help, and CPR was initiated on the teenager.

Deputies say the teenager, identified as Kash Barnes, 13, of Laurelville, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.