Scioto County, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing a man by running over him with her vehicle.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, near the CVS on Route 52 in New Boston. He says deputies were called to the scene to assist the New Boston Police Department.

Thoroughman says the situation appears to be a “domestic incident.” The man was pronounced dead after the incident.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.