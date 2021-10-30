Scioto County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for the county. This brings the total number of cases for the county to 11,591 since the start of the pandemic.

There was also one new hospitalization reported Saturday. This means 837 people in the county have been hospitalized during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

42% – or 31,985 – of the residents in the county have been fully vaccinated.