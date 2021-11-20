Scioto County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – According to the Ohio Department of Health, Scioto County saw 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,963 since the start of the pandemic.
There were also no new hospitalizations reported for the county. That leaves the total number at 854 people who were hospitalized – during the pandemic – in connection with COVID-19. That number does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Scioto County still reports a high level of community transmission.
There are currently 32,789 (or 44%) residents fully vaccinated in the county.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.