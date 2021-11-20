Coronavirus Updates
November 25 2021

Scioto County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – According to the Ohio Department of Health, Scioto County saw 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,963 since the start of the pandemic.

There were also no new hospitalizations reported for the county. That leaves the total number at 854 people who were hospitalized – during the pandemic – in connection with COVID-19. That number does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Scioto County still reports a high level of community transmission.

There are currently 32,789 (or 44%) residents fully vaccinated in the county.

