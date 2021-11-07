Scioto County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 cases for the county. Those additional cases bring the total number to 11,737 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials in the county also report one new hospitalization bringing the total number of people who were hospitalized during the pandemic – in relation to the virus – to 842. This number does not represent the total number of people currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

There are currently 32,203 people – or 43% – fully vaccinated in the county.