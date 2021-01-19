Scioto County reports 74th COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another person in Scioto County has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s deaths to 74.
The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the death of a 56-year-old man who died Jan. 16. The health departments say in all of the deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor, but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.
The Ohio Department of Health also reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases in Scioto County as of Tuesday, Jan. 19. The county has recorded 5,270 cases throughout the pandemic. 883 cases remain active.
The ODH also reports a total of 4,313 more Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.
The health departments say Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.
