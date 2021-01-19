Scioto County reports 74th COVID-19 death

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another person in Scioto County has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s deaths to 74.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the death of a 56-year-old man who died Jan. 16. The health departments say in all of the deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor, but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.

The Ohio Department of Health also reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases in Scioto County as of Tuesday, Jan. 19. The county has recorded 5,270 cases throughout the pandemic. 883 cases remain active.

Scioto County COVID-19 data as of Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments)

The ODH also reports a total of 4,313 more Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

The health departments say Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.