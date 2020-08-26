Scioto County reports second death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County health officials have reported its second death related COVID-19.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments, the patient was an 82-year old man.

Health officials also reported four new cases in Scioto County. 321 positive cases have been reported since the start of the outbreak. 53 of those cases are active.

