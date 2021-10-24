Coronavirus Updates
Scioto County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. This brings the total number of cases for the county to 11,483 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials in the county report no new hospitalizations – leaving the total number of stays at 830 people. These are people who were hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the total number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,700, or 42%.

