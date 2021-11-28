Coronavirus Updates
November 25 2021

Scioto County sees 26 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health reports 26 new COVID-19 for Scioto County Sunday.

Those 26 additional COVID-19 cases bring the total number of cases to 12,192 cases for the county throughout the duration of the pandemic.

There were no new hospitalizations reported for the county Sunday. This leaves the total number of COVID-19-related stays at 870 people for the entire duration of the pandemic.

The health department reports 32,966 fully vaccinated residents for county.

