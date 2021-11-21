Scioto County sees 3 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials with the Ohio Department of Health reports 3 new COVID-19 cases for Scioto County Sunday.

With these three cases, the county has now reportedly seen 11,966 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The health department also reports 25 more recoveries for the county, which brings the total number to 11,433 recoveries throughout the duration of the outbreak.

Scioto County saw no new hospitalizations Sunday. The total number of residents hospitalized – in connection with COVID-19 throughout the duration of the pandemic – remains at 854. That number does not represent the total number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

There are currently 32,817 residents fully vaccinated in Scioto County out of the total 75,315 population.