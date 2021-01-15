Scioto County surpasses 70 COVID-19 deaths

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Seven more people in Scioto County have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 73 deaths related to the virus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old woman who died Jan. 6, a 73-year man who died Jan. 7, an 82-year old man and a 38-year old man who both died Jan. 10, an 83-year old man and an 86-year man who both died Jan. 12, and a 67-year old man who died Jan. 13.

Health officials say while COVID-19 is a contributing factor in their deaths, it does not prelude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health also reports 44 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Jan. 15. the county has recorded 5,131 total cases throughout the outbreak.

According to the health departments, 988 cases remain active, and 4,071 residents have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County remains at Level Three, or Red, on the ODH Public Advisory System.