Search continues for missing Port Clinton teen; $7K reward offered

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) — A desperate plea to an Ohio teen who’s been missing for more than a week.

Investigators are offering a $7,000 cash reward for information leading to the whereabouts or safe return of Harley Dilly, 14.

Dilly was last seen Dec. 20.

Port Clinton is now coming together in hopes of bringing him home safely.

“Get the word out,” said Michelle Kodak, of McCarthy’s Restaurant and Pub. “Keep reposting. Keep talking about it. Keep it a hot topic, you know, don’t let it go to the wayside until we figure out what’s going on, what happened to him or where he’s at or get him back.”

The restaurant organized a candlelight vigil Sunday for Dilly, hoping the event will lead to information about his whereabouts or encourage the boy to return home.

“It’s a tough world we live in and it can affect anybody, big city, small city, our tiny little town,” Kodak said. “So yeah, I think people are worried.”

Earlier this week, Port Clinton Police asked residents to keep their porch light on until Dilly is found.

“We want to thank the people from the community who have assisted in searching for our son Harley,” Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman said.

Hickman also issued a statement from Dilly’s family.

“This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son Harley. Harley if you hear or read this please come home. We miss you. Your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you.”

Dilly was last seen on his way to school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket, and black tennis shoes.

The community said it will not rest until Dilly is found.

“The last few days they’ve been pretty much doing 12, 14, 16 hour searches, well searches and being down there trying to figure things out,” Kodak said.