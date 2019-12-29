Search for missing Ohio teen expands nationwide

PORT CLINTON, Ohio, (CNN) – The search for an Ohio teen who disappeared walking to school last Friday is now nationwide.

The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are now also involved in the search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

All afternoon, a steady stream of volunteers showed up at the Port Clinton Police Department, grabbing missing posters spreading the word hoping for the one tip that helps bring 14-year-old Harley Dilly home.

People who have never met Dilly, like Lorie Anderson

are hoping still out there someplace safe.

“Oh, I pray every day. I ask my kids to pray, family members to pray, everybody to just praying that he gets brought home and he’s safe,” Anderson said.

No one has seen or heard from Dilly since he left for school Friday morning. He never made it to school. Port Clinton’s Police Chief Rob Hickman says he is still hopeful.

“Harley’s alive and I’m going to believe that until I hear otherwise,” Hickman said.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation and tips they’ve received. The chief didn’t answer when asked if this was still considered an endangered runaway case or if it had become a criminal investigation.

More than 150 acres of farm fields, woods and shorelines have been searched, but there is still no sign of the teen.

A 4-thousand dollar reward is being offered for information on the case, and the police chief said that total is expected to increase.

