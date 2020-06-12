Search underway for missing Athens County teen

ATHENS COUNTY (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Department says Christian Cole, 17, was last seen on camera allegedly sneaking out of his foster home around midnight, Friday, June 12, 2020. Police say he was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and a blue and white hat with a skull and the word “dude” on it. Cole is described as having dark hair which is longer in the front.
It is believed that he is possibly in the Glouster or Jacksonville area, according to police. Anyone with information regarding Cole’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 593-6633.
