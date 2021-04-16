Seven arrested in Portsmouth drug bust

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Seven people were arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Drugs were also seized during the operation.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T., and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority assisted the Portsmouth Municipal Court’s Probation Department in conducting a probation visit in an apartment on Kendall Avenue in Portsmouth, Ohio.

20-year-old Michayla Storm Weaver, of Portsmouth, had an indictment for her arrest pertaining to felony drug charges, and she was detained.

57-year-old Richard E. Scott, also of Portsmouth, was also arrested on a warrant for violating his probation.

42-year-old Ryan Gifford, of Lucasville, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

A 17-year-old female from Portsmouth was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation. She was also considered to be a runaway.

Law enforcement found suspected methamphetamine during the search incident to arrest, which led the task force to obtain a search warrant for the apartment. The subsequent search led to the discovery of 28 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, approximately $3,000 cash, and additional evidence related to drug trafficking activity.

52-year-old David L Jordan lived at the residence, and he, along with 18-year-old Karlin L. Hart Jr., of Dayton, a 16-year old male, also from Dayton, and the four people previously mentioned, was charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.



There was an additional person that detectives attempted to charge, but those charges were put on hold due to that person’s medical condition.

All of the adults were placed in the Scioto County Jail, and the juveniles were placed in a detention center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

All of the arrestees will be arraigned on Friday, April 16 in the Portsmouth Municipal Court or Scioto County Juvenile Court. After that, the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug-related charges, and additional arrests are expected to be made.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.