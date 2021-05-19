Seven plead not guilty in Stone Foltz alleged hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven men charged in the Stone Foltz alleged hazing death at Bowling Green State University have pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

The seven were arraigned in a Wood County courtroom Wednesday.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Niall Sweeney, 21, originally of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York, pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to charges of Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Troy Henrickson, 23, of Grove City, pleaded not guilty to the following charges: third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware pleaded not guilty to seven charges. They include: first degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Felonious Assault, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore at Bowling Green. He died after a March 4 after an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity has been suspended and charged by BGSU with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct.