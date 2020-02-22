Shake Shoppe hosts fundraiser for WV Habitat for Humanity

Ironton, Ohio (WOWK) – The Shake Shoppe located in Ironton, Ohio will be hosting a fundraising event for West Virginia’s Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Robby Brown, the new owner of the Shake Shoppe says that 20% of the overall earnings over the weekend will go straight to the WV Habitat for Humanity based in Huntington, West Virginia. With the Habitat for Humanity expanding into the tri-state, Brown says that giving back to the community is an important part of their business model.

We learned that they were expanding from just Huntington to the tri-state habitat for humanity and we wanted to be a part of supporting that when we learned that that opportunity was there. Robby Brown, Owner of Shake Shoppe





The Shake Shoppe partners with WV Habitat for Humanity. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff

The Shake Shoppe staff chose one of their busiest days of the week to attract a larger crowd from all across the tri-state. For the Shake Shoppe location, click here.