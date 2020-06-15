Shawnee State announces plans to return to in-person classes

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University announced its plans to return to campus for the fall semester.

President Jeff Bauer said the university plans to return to campus in a phased approach over the summer leading to the Aug. 24 start of fall semester.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our new and returning students back to campus this fall,” Bauer said. “As our state, nation and the world continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, we are taking steps to ensure that our return to campus is done safely.”

According to a statement sent to 13 News, University officials plan to make changes over the summer which includes necessary adjustments to classrooms, develop safety protocols, and establish guidelines for faculty, staff and students.

“The safety of those in our campus community is our top priority,” he said. “We are working with local and state health experts to ensure appropriate physical distancing, health monitoring and personal protection.”

Shawnee State has begun the first phase of preparations, Bauer said.

In Shawnee State’s first phase of preparations, occurring now through June 28, some employees in non-public offices will return to campus. Students enrolled in some health and science courses will also return to the laboratory classroom during June.

From June 29 through Aug. 23, most public services on campus will re-open to provide academic and student services. Some offices will continue to work remotely.

The fall semester will begin Aug. 24 with a combination of “in-person” classes and remote instruction for larger populated classrooms. Housing will be open to students, as well.

“We’re coming back to the classroom,” Bauer said. “Face-to-face instruction will resume and students should expect a mix of in-person and online classes. While the delivery may vary, we will continue to provide our students and community the full range of services they have grown to rely upon from Shawnee State University.”

Shawnee State anticipates welcoming more than 3,300 new and returning students.

