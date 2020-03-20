Shawnee State postpones Spring Commencement

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University says it will be postponing Spring Commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university says the decision came after much consideration to keep students and their families safe.

Shawnee State says it will let everyone know as soon as possible when a rescheduled date has been determined.

“The decision to postpone commencement did not come easily. We know that it’s a milestone that marks the culmination of years of late-night studying, family sacrifices, and hard work. But we want to keep our graduates and their families safe,” SSU President Jeff Bauer commented. “In the meantime, we are dedicated to helping our students complete their degrees and graduate.”

The university says it will work to determine a rescheduled date once the Ohio Department of Health deems it safe for mass gatherings.

