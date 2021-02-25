Shawnee State University announces 2021 Orientation Dates

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Shawnee State University announced its 2021 orientation dates on Thursday for students enrolling in the 2021 fall semester.

“Orientation is a rite of passage for students beginning their journey in college,” Aimee Welch, SSU Admission’s Assistant Director of New Student Experience said. “After a virtual season in 2020, we are thrilled to bring this tradition back to Shawnee State University for Fall 2021. Our programming is designed to provide a smooth transition to campus life for both students and parents.”

Students will meet with the university’s president and academic deans and receive their schedules and official SSU Bear Card student IDs as part of this orientation. Parents will be offered information sessions and campus tours should they choose to attend as well.

“It is our hope that each student will leave their Orientation feeling a part of the Shawnee Family and excited to start classes in August,” Welch said.

Both on-campus and virtual orientation formats will be offered in accordance with ongoing health guidelines. On-campus orientations will take place on April 24, May 15, June 15 and 17, and July 20 and 22. Virtual orientations will take place on May 8 and June 24. Additional information can be found on the university’s website.