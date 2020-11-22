Shawnee State University offers quick and easy COVID-19 testing before break

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – As college students head home for Thanksgiving break this week, universities are encouraging them to receive a COVID-19 test before leaving campus.

Shawnee State University (SSU) is offering last-minute rapid testing on-campus with fairly quick results.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio increasing, Director of Counseling Health and Accessibility Services Linda Koenig says events like these are necessary to help stop the spread.

We’re doing this in an effort to try to help students that may be traveling home for the holiday and know before they go home sort of what their health status is. Linda Koenig, Director of Counseling Health and Accessibility Services

Many students say the testing on-campus is not only convenient – but crucial for any student leaving campus. Graduate student Jacob Kelp says both his parents are over the age of 60 and are classified as at high risk.

Student athlete Michael Rose also says “safeness is definitely needed for this holiday season.”



Remaining students on campus can walk up and receive a free rapid COVID-19 test. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The testing process takes no more than 15 minutes. Getting the students in and out as quickly as possible. Koenig says they usually have the results that same day and notify students by phone.

While the rapid testing is convenient and easy, some students worry about the test’s accuracy.

The rapid test just seems a little, just not accurate. If it’s so rapid it seems a little ‘shaky’ and just really not as trustworthy. So, that’s just my opinion on it. Michael Rose, SSU student-athlete

Koenig says the SSU Health Team will continually work to provide quick and accurate tests with the safety of students in mind.

We want students to be safe. We want to make sure that they know whether they’re positive before they make the choice to go be at family gatherings. Linda Koenig, Director of Counseling Health and Accessibility Services

The free rapid testing will be available to students and faculty in the campus’s student annex until November 24th. For a complete list of dates and times, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.