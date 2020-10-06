Shawnee State University to host virtual homecoming events

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Shawnee State University’s homecoming is going virtual this year with a “Stay at HOMEcoming” virtual event Oct. 17 through Oct. 24.

SSU officials say the annual celebration was redesigned this year to allow the campus community to celebrate Homecoming safely among COVID-19 regulations.

Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off the homecoming events with a ‘Bears in Service’ Day in which alumni and students are encouraged to give back to their community no matter where they are in the world. Officials say photos of service can be submitted to Shawnee State University at alumni@shawnee.edu to be featured throughout the week.

On Friday, Oct. 23, SSU will host a ‘Rubber Duck Derby’ fundraiser. The Shawnee Fund will sell rubber ducks for 1 for $5, six for $25, or 12 for $50 and the derby will be streamed on SSU’s Facebook pages.

The university says half the proceeds from the derby will go to The Shawnee Fund, while the winner will be able to pick which fund in the SSU Development Foundation they’d like the other half to benefit. The derby winner will also receive a $100 promo code to use in the SSU Alumni Spirit Shop.

To purchase a duck for the derby, visit the university’s website.

The Sport Management program will host its inaugural Sports Leadership Summit at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The summit will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Sport Management program at Shawnee State. You can register for the event here.

Other events scheduled throughout the Stay at HOMEcoming week include a Craft Night, SSU Trivia, Alumni Spirit Shop special sales, and spirit contests.

Recaps of the week will be available on the SSU Homecoming website as well as the Shawnee State University YouTube channel.

To view the full schedule of events planned for this year’s Stay at HOMEcoming, visit here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.