Sheriff: Girl conspired with friend to stab parents, brother

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county sheriff says a teen girl conspired with a female friend who fatally stabbed the teen's mother and wounded her father and brother.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the stabbings occurred early Thursday in New Carlisle, 63 miles (101 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett says the 13-year-old girl whose family was attacked had been told by her parents she could no longer meet with the 15-year-old friend, but continued to do so.

Burchett says the 13-year-old helped the friend get inside the home. The girl's 36-year-old mother died at a hospital. Despite their injuries, the girl's father and 17-year-old brother subdued the 15-year-old until sheriff's deputies arrived.

Both girls have Juvenile Court hearings scheduled for Friday afternoon on charges of murder and felonious assault.

