Sheriff injured in Ohio crash while responding to emergency call

PIKETON, OH (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff was injured in a vehicle crash this afternoon in Piketon, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Sheriff Tracy D. Evans was traveling south around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, on U.S. 23 in a marked vehicle with his lights and siren activated while responding to an emergency call. According to OSHP, a woman driving eastbound on Zebulon Street allegedly pulled out from a stop sign attempting to turn left, or north, onto U.S. 23. Troopers say the woman allegedly failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, and her vehicle was struck by Evans.

The sheriff was taken to a medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released. The woman was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The Pike County Sheriff Department, the Piketon Police Department, Piketon/Seal Volunteer Fire Department and MedCare EMS assisted OSHP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.