Sheriff sued in Ross County inmate death

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WOWK) – A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of Ohio against Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender after an inmate died in a Ross County jail.

According to the complaint, Scott Anthony Coldren died by what has been ruled suicide on February 8, 2020 in jail. Coldren’s estate administrator claims sheriff’s department employees failed to adequately respond when he allegedly made claims he was planning his death, including not seeking medical attention on Coldren’s behalf or taking actions to abate the risk.

The complaint also states Coldren was convicted in April 2019 on drug-related misdemeanor charges in Chillicothe Municipal Court, and ordered to serve a 30-day sentence beginning October 10, 2019.

Coldren did not show up to the jail on the scheduled date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Coldren was detained February 6, 2020 and allegedly told the officer he planned to take his own life if he were arrested and incarcerated, according to the complaint. He allegedly made the same claim upon his transfer to the Ross County Sheriff’s Department and the Ross County Jail.

The complaint states Coldren was found dead February 7, 2020 in his jail cell.

The estate administrator also claims the employees were not properly trained to identify, prevent and respond to inmates who claim they plan to take their own lives.

