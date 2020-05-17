Sheriffs: Deputy shot and critically wounded stabbing suspect

BRYAN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy shot and critically wounded a stabbing suspect in Ohio over the weekend.

The Defiance County sheriff’s office said deputies responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and found a 43-year-old Farmer Township resident with stab wounds.

Authorities said the deputies approached the suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and an unidentified deputy fired during an ensuing altercation. The suspect was listed in critical but stable condition at a Toledo hospital.

The resident was listed in stable condition at an Indiana hospital. County prosecutors and sheriffs are investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

