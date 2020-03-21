Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Freeport, Ohio teen

FREEPORT, OH (WTRF) – Guerney County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old, Jack E Roehrich, was last seen leaving his home in Freeport around 7 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Officials say Jack went out for a drive to see the flood water but loved ones have not heard from him since.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an emergency ping on Jack’s cell phone but it was turned off. His last known location was near London Road in Guerney County.

Jack was last seen wearing blue jeans, black carhart jacket, black hoodie and black cowboy hat. The vehicle he was driving is a black 1991 Ford F-350 with an aluminum flatbed, visor and cab lights.

If you have any information regarding Jack’s whereabouts, please contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.

